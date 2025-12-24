Bengals' Noah Fant: Limited to open Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
Fant (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Fant sustained an ankle injury during the Bengals' Week 15 loss to the Ravens. He was unable to play against the Dolphins in Week 16, but his ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Fant would likely avoid an injury tag for Sunday's game against the Cardinals if he were to practice fully by Friday.