Bengals' Noah Fant: Minimal impact again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fant had one catch for three yards on two targets in Thursday night's win over the Ravens.
Fant at least played more snaps, 33 compared to 18 the week before, but wasn't a big part of the passing game. With Mike Gesicki healthy again, Fant's already modest level of production is incredibly unstable.
