Fant caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 39-34 loss to the Bills.

Fant was not a major factor in the Bengals' passing attack Sunday, recording just one grab for the third straight contest. The veteran tight end played 25 of Cincinnati's 60 offensive snaps, behind Drew Sample (27) and tied with Mike Gesicki. It was Gesicki, however, who had the biggest impact of any Bengals tight end, catching all six of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. With Gesicki operating as the team's top tight end in the passing game, Fant remains very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Ravens.