Fant (concussion) didn't practice Friday.

With 'DNPs' Thursday and Friday in the books, Fant has one more chance to practice before the Bengals release their final injury report of the week Saturday. If the tight end is unable to gain clearance to play Monday night against the Broncos, Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy would be available to handle TE duties. Of that group, Gesicki profiles as the upside fantasy play Week 4.