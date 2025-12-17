Fant (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Fant was forced off the field during the second quarter of Cincinnati's loss to the Ravens in Week 15 due to a right ankle issue, and he appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins. If Fant isn't able to gain clearance for Week 16, Tanner Hudson will operate as the No. 2 tight end behind Mike Gesicki.