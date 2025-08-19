Fant didn't get any targets in Monday's preseason win over Washington.

Fant was part of a TE rotation for the first-string offense, mostly playing alongside Drew Sample in two-TE sets, while Tanner Hudson filled in for Mike Gesicki (hamstring) and got a lot of the work in passing situations with three wide receivers. None of the bunch is likely to have an every-down role in the regular season, nor anything close to it.