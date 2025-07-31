The Bengals officially signed Fant on Thursday.

Fant, who recorded a 48/500/1 receiving line in 14 regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2024, bolsters a Bengals tight end corps that also includes Mike Gesicki, who caught 65 passes for Cincinnati last season. With star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also around to command plenty of targets, Fant may not initially have a path to steady volume, but the 2019 first-rounder would quickly find himself on the fantasy lineup radar if Gesicki were forced to the sideline at any point this season.