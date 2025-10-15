Fant is primed to handle additional snaps, routes and targets beginning Thursday versus the Steelers with Cincinnati having placed Mike Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve.

Fant played 50 percent of offensive snaps and secured all four of his targets for 27 yards during the Bengals' loss to the Packers in Week 6, showing solid chemistry with new quarterback Joe Flacco. Gesicki played just two offensive snaps before being forced out versus Green Bay, so it's reasonable to project Fant for a similar role, at the least, at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football. With reserve tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) out Thursday, it's possible Fant benefits from another uptick in opportunities as Cincinnati's top TE.