Fant will make his preseason debut with the Bengals during Monday's game against the Commanders, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Fant inked with Cincinnati on July 31 and hadn't picked up enough of the playbook to suit up for the team's preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 5, but he's now acclimated enough to take on exhibition reps. With Mike Gesicki (hamstring) ruled out for Monday's matchup, Fant could get the start at tight end while all of Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Tanner McLachlan and Cam Grandy work in behind him.