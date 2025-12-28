Bengals' Noah Fant: Ready to roll for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fant (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Fant missed Cincinnati's Week 16 game due to an ankle injury, but he'll return after logging a pair of limited practice sessions to begin the week before being a full participant Friday. He isn't likely to occupy a significant role in the offense, as he's commanded two or fewer targets in four consecutive contests.
