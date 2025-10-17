Fant secured all four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

With Mike Gesicki (pectoral) hitting injured reserve earlier in the week, Fant stepped into the top tight-end role Thursday night and made good use of the opportunity. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were the focal points of the air attack, but Fant was an effective complementary option while posting a new season high in receiving yards and scoring his second touchdown of the campaign via a five-yard catch on the first play of the fourth quarter. Fant should remain the top pass-catching option at his position while Gesicki is sidelined, and his next opportunity to fill that role comes in a Week 8 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 26.