Fant caught all four of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 28-17 loss to the Packers.

Fant saw an uptick in target opportunities with Joe Flacco under center, though his increased workload can also be contextualized by the departure of Mike Gesicki (pectoral) in the second quarter. In the event that Gesicki is unable to suit up Thursday versus the Steelers on a short week of rest, Fant will get a chance to handle No. 1 tight end duties, making him a potential streaming option for fantasy purposes. Notably, reserve tight end Tanner Hudson drew five targets versus Green Bay, securing four of them for 10 receiving yards and a touchdown.