Fant didn't draw a target while playing 15 of the Bengals' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

Fant made his return to action Sunday after a concussion kept him out of the Bengals' Week 4 loss to the Broncos. The Bengals didn't necessarily ease Fant back in with a light workload, as he had logged just 17 and 18 snaps in his previous two appearances. He'll continue to handle a light role as a backup tight end while Mike Gesicki is fully healthy.