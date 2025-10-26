Fant caught all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

Fant tied for second on the team in targets, but 19 of Joe Flacco's 34 passes were directed toward Ja'Marr Chase. Fant has found success since Mike Gesicki (pectoral) went on injured reserve prior to Week 7 against the Steelers, catching all seven of his targets for 85 yards and a touchdown across two subsequent games. Fant will try to surpass 40 receiving yards for a third consecutive game in Week 9 against the Bears.