Bengals' Noah Fant: Upgrades to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fant (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Fant was unable to practice Wednesday due to the ankle injury he sustained during Cincinnati's loss to the Ravens in Week 15, but he's now making tangible progress in his recovery. Friday's session will represent Fant's last chance to prove he's capable of handling full practice reps ahead of Sunday's matchup against Miami.
More News
-
Bengals' Noah Fant: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Noah Fant: Questionable for second half•
-
Bengals' Noah Fant: Minimal production against Bills•
-
Bengals' Noah Fant: Minimal impact again•
-
Bengals' Noah Fant: Volume declines with Gesicki back•
-
Bengals' Noah Fant: Catches five passes in loss•