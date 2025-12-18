default-cbs-image
Fant (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Fant was unable to practice Wednesday due to the ankle injury he sustained during Cincinnati's loss to the Ravens in Week 15, but he's now making tangible progress in his recovery. Friday's session will represent Fant's last chance to prove he's capable of handling full practice reps ahead of Sunday's matchup against Miami.

