Fant secured his only target for nine yards during Cincinnati's 26-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 12.

Fant saw his offensive snap share drop to just 27 percent versus New England, a decline in usage that coincides with the return of Mike Gesicki (four catches for 35 yards on six targets) from IR. Now back in a familiar role as the No. 2 tight end in Cincinnati, Fant can safely be dropped in the majority of fantasy formats, even if quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) manages to retake the starting lineup Thursday night versus the Ravens.