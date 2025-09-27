Fant (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Broncos.

Fant entered the league's concussion protocol following the Bengals' Week 3 loss to the Vikings. He was unable to practice all week, and as a result he'll be in street clothes for Monday's contest. With Fant out, Drew Sample and Mike Gesicki will serve as the Bengals top tight ends while Tanner Hudson and Cam Grandy operate in a rotational role against Denver. Fant's next opportunity to play is Week 5 against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 5.