default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fant (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Fant will sit out due to the ankle injury he sustained in this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson or Cam Grandy could play additional snaps alongside Mike Gesicki due to Fant's absence. Fant's next chance to play will be Week 17 against the Cardinals.

More News