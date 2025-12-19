Bengals' Noah Fant: Won't play in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fant (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Fant will sit out due to the ankle injury he sustained in this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson or Cam Grandy could play additional snaps alongside Mike Gesicki due to Fant's absence. Fant's next chance to play will be Week 17 against the Cardinals.
