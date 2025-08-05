Fant is still learning the playbook and won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, SI.com's James Rapien reports.

Mike Gesicki's hamstring injury may help Fant get more first-team reps in practice, but that apparently won't carry over to the first preseason game, one week after Fant signed with Cincinnati. The Bengals will instead rely on Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Tanner McLachlan and Cam Grandy at tight end Thursday night.