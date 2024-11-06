Brown (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens.
Brown upgraded from an estimated DNP on Monday to back-to-back limited sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 10. If the first-year Bengal can't play through his knee injury for the second consecutive week, Cody Ford will likely get the start at left tackle.
