Brown (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.
Brown was held out of Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Raiders after sustaining a knee injury the week prior. He'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Tuesday or Wednesday in order to play in Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Ravens. If Brown is unable to do so, Cody Ford is expected to draw the start at left tackle.
