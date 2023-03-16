Brown signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Bengals on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Brown's deal includes an over $31 million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman. One of the league's most talented tackles, the 26-year-old Brown has the opportunity to provide the Bengals' offensive line with a much needed boost to protect their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. The four-time pro bowl tackle had an impressive 2022 season on his way to winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Cincinnati has often struggled to protect Burrow thus far in his young career, so this move could pay dividends as the Bengals look to stay in the conversation as Super Bowl contenders for years to come.