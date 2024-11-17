Brown (knee/fibula), who is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, is not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
He was downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday. If Brown misses his third consecutive game in Week 11, expect Cody Ford to serve as Cincinnati's top left tackle.
