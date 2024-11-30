Brown (knee/fibula) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Brown missed the Bengals' last three games due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Eagles. Brown finished the week strong with a full practice Friday, but if he's unable to play Sunday, Cody Ford would likely start at left tackle again.
