Brown (knee/fibula) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Brown has missed the Bengals' last two regular-season games due to a knee injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday, but he was able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. If he's able to practice Friday, Brown could return and start at left tackle Sunday against the Chargers, otherwise Cody Ford would serve in that role for a third straight game.
More News
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Inactive for Week 10•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Could return in Week 10•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Upgrades to limited Tuesday•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: DNP on Monday's estimation•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Inactive against Las Vegas•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Unlikely to play in Week 9•