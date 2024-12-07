Brown (fibula) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Brown was able to play through his injury in Week 13 against the Steelers, but it appears the issue is serious enough for him to be sidelined for Monday Night Football. Cody Ford is slated to start at left tackle Monday due to Brown's absence.
