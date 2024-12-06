Brown (fibula) did not practice Thursday, and coach Zac Taylor said Brown is doubtful to play Monday night against Dallas, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dealing with the sam injury last week, Brown started and played all 62 offensive snaps last Sunday against the Steelers, but he apparently isn't 100 percent. Cody Ford will likely slide back to left tackle if Brown is ultimately unable to play in Week 14.