Brown (knee/fibula) is active for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Brown was a full practice participant Friday, and he's done enough to return from a three-game absence due to knee and fibula injuries. The 2018 third-round pick will reclaim his starting job at left tackle while Cody Ford serves in a backup role.
More News
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Officially ruled out for SNF•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Orlando Brown: Inactive for Week 10•