Sims recorded his first sack of the season in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Browns.

It was Sims only tackle of the game, after he was resigned by the by the Bengals last week. The 31-year-old played 15 of 70 defensive snaps and remains a rotational defensive tackle for the Bengals.

