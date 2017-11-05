Sims hurt his calf Sunday against the Jaguars and is doubtful to return, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims has been flying under the radar this season, with just one game recording over five tackles, when he racked up eight (four solo) against the Steelers. In his absence, second-year DT Andrew Billings will take over on the Bengals' defensive front.

