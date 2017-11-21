The Bengals signed Sims to a contract Tuesday.

The Bengals cut Sims after it became clear a calf injury would prevent him from playing in Sunday's eventual win over the Broncos. The team's decision to re-sign Sims suggests he'll likely be available for the Week 12 contest against the Browns, but if active, the defensive tackle may be in store for only light usage in the team's line rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories