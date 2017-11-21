Bengals' Pat Sims: Re-signs with Cincinnati
The Bengals signed Sims to a contract Tuesday.
The Bengals cut Sims after it became clear a calf injury would prevent him from playing in Sunday's eventual win over the Broncos. The team's decision to re-sign Sims suggests he'll likely be available for the Week 12 contest against the Browns, but if active, the defensive tackle may be in store for only light usage in the team's line rotation.
More News
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...