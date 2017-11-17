Bengals' Pat Sims: Won't play Sunday
Sims (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Sims has accrued 19 tackles (six solo) and zero sacks through eight games this season, and he'll miss his second consecutive contest Sunday. In his place, second-year pro Andrew Billings will start at defensive tackle.
