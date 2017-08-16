Play

Dawson (arm) played on special teams in Friday's 27-10 preseason win over the Ravens.

Dawson appeared to be past the arm injury that had hindered him in practice early on in training camp. His lack of defensive snaps isn't a positive sign in terms of his odds of making the team. He spent last season on the team's practice squad and could be in line for another year as a depth option in 2017.

