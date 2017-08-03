Dawson missed practice Thursday due to an arm injury, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Dawson was seen walking around the practice field with his right arm in a sling. It's unclear what the exact issue is but he could potentially be in for a long-term absence. As it is now he's without a return timetable.

