Bengals' Paul Dawson: Sits out practice Thursday
Dawson missed practice Thursday due to an arm injury, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Dawson was seen walking around the practice field with his right arm in a sling. It's unclear what the exact issue is but he could potentially be in for a long-term absence. As it is now he's without a return timetable.
