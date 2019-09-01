Cooper was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Cooper was let go by the Cardinals during roster cut down day, but latched on with Cincinnati before too long. The veteran could find himself in a special teams role during Week 1, but faces an uphill battle for any sort of role in the offense with a plethora of players ahead of him on the depth chart.

