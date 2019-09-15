Cooper is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with San Francisco, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Cooper saw just eight offensive snaps in Week 1 and his absence in Week 2 is unlikely to have any impact on the Bengals' offense. Cooper is near the end of the depth chart and is likely to see a majority of his snaps on special teams when active.

