Bengals' PJ Jules: Sticking around with Cincinnati
RotoWire Staff
Jules signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Monday.
Jules contributed mostly on special teams in 2025, logging 18 tackles (10 solo) across 14 regular-season games. He'll stay in Cincinnati and aim to earn a bigger role for himself in 2026.
