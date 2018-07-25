The Bengals will need Brown to take on a big role while Vontaze Burfict serves his four-game suspension to begin the season, Bengals.com reports.

Brown is already a tackles machine, tying for the NFL lead last year with 144. Ultimately the Bengals envision the two playing side-by-side, and when that happens, Brown might lose a few tackles, but for those first four weeks, Brown should have a high volume.