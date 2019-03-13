Brown (ankle/knee) was cleared to resume all football activities, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brown missed the last seven games of the regular season due to the injury, so this news is a welcomed sign, especially after signing a new contract Tuesday. Before the injury, the Louisville product racked up 42 tackles (27 solo) and two interceptions in seven games. Dehner Jr. also noted that Brown wants to shed 15 pounds this offseason, which could make him quicker going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories