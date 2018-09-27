Bengals' Preston Brown: Full participant in practice Thursday
Brown (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Brown was injured in the Bengals' Week 1 win over the Colts and has yet to play since. The former Louisville standout finally recorded a full day of practice after failing to do so last week. This news almost assures Brown suiting up in Week 4.
