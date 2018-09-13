Brown (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Brown is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in the first half of Week 1's victory over the Colts. The Bengals linebacker corps enters Thursday Night Football without two starters, given that Brown and Vontaze Burfict (suspension) are both out. Backup Hardy Nickerson should receive a large defensive workload against Baltimore.

More News
Our Latest Stories