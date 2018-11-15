Bengals' Preston Brown: Likely to miss multiple weeks
Brown's injury is a knee injury that kept him out of a good chunk of Week 10's loss to the Saints, and it will likely keep him out for multiple weeks, Richard Skinner of Local12.com reports.
Brown wouldn't official confirm the nature of the injury, but he had a huge brace on the knee. "Coach (Marvin Lewis) said I can't speak about injuries," said Brown.
More News
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: No missed tackles•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Inactive against Carolina•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Limited in practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11