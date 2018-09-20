Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Brown was held out of Week 2's victory over the Ravens, and has yet to log a full participation in practice this week. It remains to be seen whether Brown will be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but Hardy Nickerson would be in line to serve as the Bengals' starting middle linebacker if Brown misses any time.

