Bengals' Preston Brown: Limited in practice again
Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Brown was held out of Week 2's victory over the Ravens, and has yet to log a full participation in practice this week. It remains to be seen whether Brown will be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but Hardy Nickerson would be in line to serve as the Bengals' starting middle linebacker if Brown misses any time.
More News
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Limited Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Inactive for Thursday•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Status questionable for Week 2•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Injured ankle puts Thursday's game in jeopardy•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Big role with Burfict suspended•
-
Preston Brown: Joining Bengals on one-year deal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...