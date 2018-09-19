Bengals' Preston Brown: Limited Wednesday
Brown (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Brown injured his ankle in Week 1 and was inactive for the following game against the Ravens. The fact he's practicing in a limited capacity is encouraging, though it's too early to know if he'll be able to make his return for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
