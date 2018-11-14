Bengals' Preston Brown: Misses practice Wednesday
Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to a leg injury, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Brown's absence early in the week casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Should he wind up missing out, Hardy Nickerson would likely step into a starting role.
