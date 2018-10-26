Bengals' Preston Brown: No missed tackles
Brown is the only Bengals defensive starter that hasn't missed a tackle this year, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Last week was a missed tackle carnival for the Bengals, as they whiffed 18 times against the Chiefs. They have 67 missed tackles for the season. While Brown has been sure-handed, he isn't racking up the tackle count like he did with the Bills, totaling only 26 tackles through five games so far.
