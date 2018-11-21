Bengals' Preston Brown: Placed on IR
The Bengals placed Brown (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Brown injured his leg against the Saints in Week 10, and he was originally expected to miss multiple weeks, though the exact extent of the injury wasn't disclosed. Now, the linebacker will miss the rest of the season after being placed on injured reserve.
