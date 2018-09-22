Bengals' Preston Brown: Questionable for Sunday's contest
Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
After a stellar season opener of four tackles and an interception, Brown missed the game in Week 2 versus the Ravens. He was a limited participant in practice all week. Expect Hardy Nickerson to fill his place if Brown can't go again.
More News
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Limited in practice again•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Limited Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Inactive for Thursday•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Status questionable for Week 2•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Injured ankle puts Thursday's game in jeopardy•
-
Bengals' Preston Brown: Big role with Burfict suspended•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...