Brown signed an extension through the 2019 season with Cincinnati, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Brown played just seven games during an injury plagued 2018 season that saw him end up on IR. He totaled 42 tackles (27 solo) and four passes defensed, including two interceptions on the year. It's unclear how long his contract is, but he'll at least help shore up the Bengals' defense once again in 2019.

