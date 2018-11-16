Brown (leg) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The leg injury Brown sustained last Sunday against the Saints is expected to sidelined him for multiple weeks, so this isn't surprising. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 26-year-old will miss at least one game, while a multi-game absence remains a distinct possibility. Nick Vigil (knee) has also been ruled out while Vontaze Burfict (hip) has some hope to return since his is listed as questionable.